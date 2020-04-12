GDP growth for 2020-21 will be lowest since 1952, less than 2%: Subramanian Swamy on coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak has undoubtedly had an impact on every strata of the society. From poor to even the tycoon's in the industry, the deadly virus does not seem to have spared anyone.

Amid the pandemic, crores of investors money has been swept away. And several migrant labourers - wh0 have lost their jobs- returned their hometowns in the fears of the outbreak. Addressing the economic crisis, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that he expects the growth rate of the GDP for 2020-21 will be the lowest since 1952—less than 2% annual rate.

"The Indian economy is headed for trouble partly because of a situation not of our making—the coronavirus pandemic—and partly because of our last six years of inappropriate economic policies," wrote Swamy in an article published by The Sunday Guardian.

He also praised Modi government for handling the situation "well and decisively."

Addressing the economic crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic, Swamy said "the problem for the nation is not that we cannot defeat the coronavirus, but that the already crisis-ridden economy has been shattered by the lockdown." He says that "we may thus win the coronavirus battle but be badly defeated by the war to save the economy from collapse."