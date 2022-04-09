Gautam Hari Singhania’s advice to new-age entrepreneurs: Follow your dream, don’t do business for valuation

Gautam Hari Singhania, Raymond Chairman and Managing Director, advised new-age entrepreneurs not to chase valuations but follow their dream passionately. Today’s businesses believe in ‘cash-burn’ but as a traditional company we always relied on ‘cash-flows’, Singhania said adding that we will see both styles of businesses co-existing.

“We have seen new-age entrepreneurs chasing valuations, which can be fickle…So the age-old way of doing business for profit, looking after cash-flows is important”, he opined when asked about his advice to new-age entrepreneurs in a fireside chat on the occasion of Raymond CEO Forum on Friday night.

The second edition of Raymond CEO Forum India Awards 2022 honoured inspiring leaders that have reinvented the game and carved a strong niche for their businesses and society alike. The awards night was an ode to the indomitable spirit of leadership and witnessed some of the most eminent names in the industry coming together under one roof at JK House in Mumbai, according to a press statement.

Strongly advocating the need for businesses giving back to the society, Singhania spoke of his passion to educate 100,000 students and making Raymond the biggest educator in the country.

On the post-pandemic revival, the Raymond CMD said “tough time pass and tough men last…But those who survived the pandemic has come out much stronger and we are seeing a revenge spending across the sectors”. He, however, cautioned against the growing inflation.

Felicitating the winners of the Raymond CEO Forum, Singhania said, “Indian leaders are making a stronger presence felt not just in our country but across the world and the rising number of Indian CEOs in global workplaces is a great testimony to our leadership.

"In a new world order, India is in a bright spot and I believe that the time is opportune for our nation to rise to the occasion and make greater strides. At Raymond, we are delighted to associate with CEO forum and honour leaders that are creating a strong legacy.”

Winners of the 2nd Raymond CEO Forum Awards:

•CEO of the Year Award: C. P. Gurnani, The Managing Director & CEO of Tech Mahindra Ltd.

•Woman Entrepreneur of the Decade: Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa

•NGO of the Year: Shaheen Mistri, Founder, ‘Teach for India’

•Raymond CEO Forum Appreciation Award 2022: Kumar Sanu, the King of Melody

•Innovative TV personality, Chef, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist: Sanjeev Kapoor

•Business Leader of the Year: M. R. Kumar, Chairman, Life Insurance Corporation of India

•The Telecom Man of the Year Award: Sunil Dutt, President, Jio

•Leadership Award for Outstanding Contribution to Education: Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Principal Director of Symbiosis Society

•Meritorious Service Award: Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Health

•Incredible Contribution in the field of Biotechnology: Dr. Krishna Ella, CMD Bharat Biotech

•Exemplary Service Award of Excellence: K C Kala, AKM Attorny & Associates LLP

