Gautam Adani meets Mamata Banerjee, says 'discussed different investment scenarios and West Bengal's tremendous potential'

The chairman and founder of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, on Thursday met West Bengal Chief Minsiter and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Adani said they discussed "different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal".

"Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022," he tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee is on a three-day visit to Mumbai. Earlier, she met leaders of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), amid a strain in ties between the TMC and the Congress, which is a part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

She also interacted with civil society members including noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, social activist Medha Patkar, director Mahesh Bhatt, actors Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker.

After the TMC's landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year, Mamata is continuously pitching for a strong alternative at the national level, indirectly taking on Congress.

In a seeming attempt at pan-national expansion or alliance with "like minded-parties" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, she also recently visited Delhi where she held a series of meetings with top leaders of various political outfits.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 08:40 PM IST