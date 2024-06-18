 Gautam Adani Meets Bhutan PM, Signs MoU For 570 MW Green Hydro Plant In Himalayan Nation
Gautam Adani Meets Bhutan PM, Signs MoU For 570 MW Green Hydro Plant In Himalayan Nation

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
article-image

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has met Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the country's Druk Green Power Corporation for a 570 MW hydroelectric plant in Chukha province.

Further, he praised Bhutan's efforts to develop infrastructure under the vision of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and expressed eagerness to collaborate on hydro and other projects in Bhutan.

Gautam Adani said, "Absolutely fascinating meeting with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon. Prime Minister of Bhutan. Signed an MoU with DGPC for a 570 MW green hydro plant in Chukha province.

Admirable to see @PMBhutan advancing the vision of His Majesty The King and pursuing broad ranging infrastructure initiatives across the kingdom. Looking forward to working closely on hydro & other infra in Bhutan."

Adani also met with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and felt inspired by the King's vision for Bhutan and the eco-friendly master plan for Gelephu Mindfulness City.

"Honoured to meet His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan. Inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the ambitious eco-friendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centres and data facilities," Adani said on X.

"Excited to collaborate on these transformative initiatives as also on green energy management for a carbon negative nation!," he added.

