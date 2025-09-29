 Gautam Adani & Jeet Adani Pay Tribute To Assamese Legend Late Zubeen Garg – Video
Gautam Adani & Jeet Adani Pay Tribute To Assamese Legend Late Zubeen Garg – Video

Adani, who arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport along with son, went directly to Zubeen 's residence at Kahilipara at around 8:45 pm. Adani met Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and offered condolences on the legend's death.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Gautam Adani & Jeet Adani Pay Tribute To Assamese Legend Late Zubeen Garg – Video | IANS

Guwahati: Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani & Jeet Adani paid tribute to Assamese legend late Zubeen Garg this evening.

Adani, who arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport along with son, went directly to Zubeen 's residence at Kahilipara at around 8:45 pm. Adani met Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and offered condolences on the legend's death. Zubeen Garg at 52 yrs age died mysterious way far away in Singapore on September 19.

Earlier in the day, newly elected Chief of Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) Hagrama Mohilary, along with his party's newly elected councilors, paid a visit and tribute to Zubeen Garg. Hagrama Mohilary announced that the Hua government will install a statue at Kokrajhar and a park in the name of Zubeen Garg.

