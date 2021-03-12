Gaurav Sabharwal joins Kantar Public as India, South Asia CEO

Kantar Public, the public policy consulting division of the world’s leading data and insights company has announced the appointment of Gaurav Sabharwal as CEO of India and South Asia, based in New Delhi.

He has extensive experience in digital transformation, managed services contracts, Analytics, mobility, Blockchain and cloud. He has also managed leadership roles in various geographies: India &South Asia, Europe, Middle-East & Africa.

Prior to joining Kantar Public Gaurav was an Executive Director / Associate Partner at consulting firm Ernst & Young (‘EY’) where he was involved in business, technology and transaction consulting across various domains within the Government and Public Services division. Prior to EY he was Head-Central Government for Tata Consultancy Services.

“I am excited to take on this role, working to deliver the next steps in India’s powerful and impactful development journey. I look forward to operating in the environment of converging advisory expertise with data capabilities that Kantar Public provides. The organization is one of the oldest evidence providers in India and I am pleased to lead the expert team in India and South Asia to continue to bring evidence-based public policy services to our clients,” said Sabharwal.