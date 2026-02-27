 Gaudium IVF Shares List At 5% Premium On Debut, Jump 10% To ₹87.15, Market Cap Hits ₹586 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGaudium IVF Shares List At 5% Premium On Debut, Jump 10% To ₹87.15, Market Cap Hits ₹586 Crore

Gaudium IVF Shares List At 5% Premium On Debut, Jump 10% To ₹87.15, Market Cap Hits ₹586 Crore

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd shares debuted on Friday with a 5 percent premium, opening at Rs 83 against the IPO issue price of Rs 79 on BSE and NSE, before rising 10.31 percent to Rs 87.15. The fertility services provider’s market cap reached Rs 585.93 crore. Its Rs 165-crore IPO (priced Rs 75-79) was subscribed 7.27 times. The company operates a hub-and-spoke model with 7 hubs.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd shares debuted on Friday with a 5 percent premium, opening at Rs 83 against the IPO issue price of Rs 79 on BSE and NSE, before rising 10.31 percent to Rs 87.15. |

New Delhi: Shares of fertility services provider Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd on Friday listed with a premium of 5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 79. The stock started trading at Rs 83, up 5 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE. It further jumped 10.31 per cent to Rs 87.15. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 585.93 crore.

Read Also
France Demographic Crisis: Birth Rate Hits Post-World War II Low As Government Unveils Major...
article-image

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 555.35 points lower at 81,693.26 during the morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 176.10 points to 25,320.45. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health received 7.27 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday.

The company's Rs 165-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 75-79 per share. Gaudium IVF has established itself as a pioneer in assisted reproductive technologies in India. It operates through a hub-and-spoke model, with seven hubs and 28 spokes across multiple states.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Education Department Announces Nursery Admission Schedule For 2026–27 Academic Session
Delhi Education Department Announces Nursery Admission Schedule For 2026–27 Academic Session
India, Israel Elevate Ties To Special Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Discusses Gaza Peace Plan
India, Israel Elevate Ties To Special Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Discusses Gaza Peace Plan
Did Tejasswi Prakash Leave Surbhi Chandna In Tears? Drama Unfolds At MX Player's Psycho Saiyaan Promo Event
Did Tejasswi Prakash Leave Surbhi Chandna In Tears? Drama Unfolds At MX Player's Psycho Saiyaan Promo Event
Young Salaried Indians To Propel Consumer Durables Market To ₹3 Lakh Crore By 2029: GI Group Report
Young Salaried Indians To Propel Consumer Durables Market To ₹3 Lakh Crore By 2029: GI Group Report

Follow us on