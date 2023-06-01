GameChangers 2022: Shashi Sinha, IPG Mediabrands – Giving back to the industry is what keeps me going

Shashi Sinha, CEO - IPG Mediabrands India was the winner of the Medianews4u GameChangers 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. He was conferred the honour at the awards ceremony in Chennai on 31st May 2023.

The fifth edition of the annual event recognising path breaking contributions in the space of advertising, media and marketing awarded winners in 13 categories.

The citation reads as follows:

The GameChanger 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award is conferred on Shashi Sinha, CEO - IPG Mediabrands India:

For his steadfast leadership in ensuring IPG’s formidable presence in India’s media space.

For being a role model and inspiration for advertising professionals across the board.

For nurturing equal client partnerships that have stood the test of time.

For his ongoing and selfless contribution to industry bodies and their work.

For being a lodestar statesman the industry turns to in times good and bad.

Receiving the award, Sinha said, “I am grateful to the organisers for this award and recognition. I do what I do for the company – that’s par for the course. But the one thing I learnt very early from people like Ramesh Narayan and Srinivasan Swamy, is about doing your bit for the industry. I take inspiration from them. I know it’s a thankless job, especially when it comes to things like ratings and viewership and readership. You can never ever please everyone. It’s challenging, but it’s a different high. Giving back to the industry is what keeps me going. Otherwise,I would have left the industry long back.”

He cited the concept of biradri (fraternity) and said, “I love this industry, I am proud to be in this industry. I enjoy it everyday.”

Sinha thanked his former boss Anil Kapoor, Ravi Kant, former Vice Chairman of Tata Motors and Dr.V Kurien of Amul (GCMMF), and his family.

“I am grateful that I crossed paths with Dr Kurien very early in life,” said Sinha.