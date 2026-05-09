Galada Power & Telecommunication Reports ₹1,216.00 Lakhs Net Profit

Galada Power and Telecommunication Ltd has released its audited financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported total revenue of Rupees 8.00 lakhs, derived entirely from other income, compared to Rupees 4.00 lakhs in the previous year. Total expenses for the year were Rupees 99.00 lakhs, down from Rupees 111.00 lakhs in 2025. Key expense drivers included employee benefits at Rupees 21.00 lakhs and other expenses at Rupees 75.00 lakhs.

The company's bottom line was significantly impacted by an exceptional item—profit on the sale of fixed assets—amounting to Rupees 1,309.00 lakhs. This resulted in a profit before tax of Rupees 1,218.00 lakhs. After accounting for a tax expense of Rupees 2.00 lakhs related to earlier years, the net profit for the year stood at Rupees 1,216.00 lakhs. Consequently, basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rupees 13.72.

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Quarterly Results Analysis

The quarter ended March 31, 2026, showed a net loss of Rupees16.00 lakhs, an increase from the Rupees 11.00 lakhs loss in the preceding quarter ended December 31, 2025. Total revenue for the quarter was Rupees 5.00 lakhs. Total expenses for the final quarter reached Rupees 19.00 lakhs, largely due to Rupees 17.00 lakhs in other expenses. In contrast, the same quarter in the previous year (March 31, 2025) had reported a net profit of Rupees 34.00 lakhs.

Capital and Reserves

As of March 31, 2026, the paid-up equity share capital remained constant at Rupees 886.32 lakhs (face value of Rupees 10 per share). The reserve excluding revaluation reserves was reported at a negative Rupees 1,464.00 lakhs, which shows an improvement over the negative Rupees 2,680.00 lakhs recorded at the end of the previous accounting year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the provided "Audited Statement of Financial Results for the Quarter / Year Ended March 31, 2026" for Galada Power and Telecommunication Ltd. The figures are presented in lakhs unless otherwise specified. This summary is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an invitation to invest. All data has been transcribed directly from the source document.