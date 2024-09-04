 Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 414.61 Times
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 414.61 Times

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 414.61 Times

The IPO was kicked off on September 2 and concluded on September 4, 2024. The price band of the public issue was set between Rs 503 and Rs 529 per share.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Gala Precision Engineering Limited IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 414.61 Times | Representative Image

Gala Precision Engineering Limited's public issue on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, (September 4) was subscribed 201.41 times. The issue received 44,78,95,196 shares, outpacing the 22,23,830 equity shares on offer.

The IPO was kicked off on September 2 and concluded on September 4, 2024. The price band of the public issue was set between Rs 503 and Rs 529 per share.

Subscription Breakdown

Non-Institutional Investors: The investors have had an immense interest, with their portion subscribed 414.61 times.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Their allocation saw a subscription rate of 232.54 times.

Employee Portion: Employees have a subscription rate of 258.99 times.

Retail Investors: Retail participation also had a subscription rate of 91.94 times.

Representative Image

Representative Image |

Anchor Investors and Key Details

Before the public offering, the company secured ₹50.29 crore from anchor investors, including prominent funds such as AV Capital Emerging Star Fund, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, and Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund.

Read Also
ECOS Mobility Lists With 17% Gain At ₹390 Per Share On NSE After Strong IPO Subscription
article-image

The IPO is managed by PL Capital Markets Private Limited, serving as the sole book-running lead manager, with Link Intime India Private Limited acting as the registrar for the offer.

The company's equity shares are set to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Representative Image/Canva

IPO Journey - Day 1 and Day 2

Day 1: The IPO opened on September 2, 2024, and was subscribed 10.83 times, with bids for 2,40,82,044 shares against the 22,23,830 shares available.

Read Also
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 52.21 Times; NII Portion Subscribed...
article-image

Day 2: The second day saw a surge, with the issue being subscribed 52.21 times, receiving bids for 11,61,01,412 shares.

About the company

Founded and led by Kirit Vishanji Gala, the company has over 30 years of experience in the tech and manufacturing sectors, with an 18 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue and a 57 per cenr CAGR in profit before tax (PBT) from FY 2022 to FY 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In...

Navi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In...

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed...

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed...

Navi Mumbai: Adani Ports, L&T Among 15 Companies Interested In Developing Vadhavan Port

Navi Mumbai: Adani Ports, L&T Among 15 Companies Interested In Developing Vadhavan Port

Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January...

Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January...

Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore

Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore