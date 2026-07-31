GAIL's Q1 FY27 Net Profit Jumps To ₹4,670.99 Crore, Revenue Up 16.7%

Mumbai: GAIL (India) Limited on Thursday announced a significant increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,670.99 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 96.07% rise from the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also rose 16.7% to ₹41,350.18 crore for the quarter.

Financial Performance Overview

GAIL reported a total consolidated income of ₹41,482.65 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027, up from ₹35,572.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹35,557.81 crore, compared to ₹32,965.71 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

The consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹7.10, an increase from ₹3.60 reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This reflects the improved profitability of the company.

Outlook on Tariff Orders and Excise Duty

The company noted ongoing appeals related to provisional tariff orders from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) concerning petroleum and product pipelines. GAIL is contesting a CESTAT order confirming a demand for differential central excise duty of ₹2,889 crore (with interest up to ₹3,799 crore) pertaining to 'Naphtha' classification, for which it has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.

LNG Supply Disruptions

GAIL also disclosed that LNG supplies from the Middle East have been disrupted since March 2026 due to geopolitical issues in West Asia. The company has implemented various mitigation measures, including procurement from the spot market, to manage the impact.

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Audit Committee Composition

The company's Audit Committee, constituted with three Whole Time Functional Directors, has reviewed and recommended the financial results. This addresses the requirement for independent directors, which the company currently does not meet.

Debt and Security Cover

GAIL reported total financial indebtedness of ₹16,793 crore as on 30 June 2026, with no outstanding defaults on loans or debt securities. The company confirmed that no deviation or variation occurred in the utilization of funds raised from private placement debentures totalling ₹1,575 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.