GAIL & KABIL Sign Critical Minerals Pact, Partnership To Strengthen India’s Resource Security & Clean Energy Transition

GAIL and KABIL have signed an MoU to collaborate on critical and strategic minerals. |

Mumbai: GAIL (India) Limited announced on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) to collaborate on critical and strategic minerals. The agreement, signed in New Delhi, seeks to bolster India's long-term resource security.

Cooperation Framework

This partnership establishes a framework for identifying and evaluating opportunities in critical and strategic minerals. It will also facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and capacity building between the two entities.

Joint Initiatives

GAIL and KABIL plan to explore joint initiatives across the entire mining value chain. This effort is aimed at strengthening India's supply of vital resources essential for the country's clean energy transition.

Signatories Present

The MoU was signed by Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Director (R&D & E&P) for GAIL, and Sunil Kumar Singh, Chief Executive Officer for KABIL. The signing took place in the presence of R K Singhal, Director (Business Development) at GAIL, alongside other senior officials from both organisations.

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