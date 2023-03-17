 GAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy

GAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy

For GAIL, this is a step towards achieving improved sustenance in business operations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
GAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy | Wikipedia

GAIL (India) Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India Private Limited to explore opportunities in different facets of the energy value chain, the company announced through an exchange filing. For GAIL, this is a step towards achieving improved sustenance in business operations.

In a bid towards diversification of the feedstock for its petrochemical plant, GAIL is looking to import ethane from ethane-surplus countries with matured export terminal infrastructure through water borne transportation to India and transport it further through GAIL's pipeline systems to demand centres.

The Mo U envisages to explore prospects in import and handling of different hydrocarbons which are important chemical and petrochemical precursors, LNG for road transport, regasification of imported LNG, renewables, etc.

Read Also
Bengaluru: Massive explosion in HSR Layout after GAIL pipeline leak; 3 injured
article-image

GAIL shares

The shares of GAIL on Friday closed at Rs 110.10, up by 0.50 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy

GAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy

Maruti Suzuki introduces All New Brezza S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki introduces All New Brezza S-CNG

Airbus to hire 1,000 people in India, Boeing also eyes fresh talent for expansion in the country

Airbus to hire 1,000 people in India, Boeing also eyes fresh talent for expansion in the country

Everest Industries allots 5,727 shares under ESOS scheme

Everest Industries allots 5,727 shares under ESOS scheme

Sensex jumps 355 points to end week near 58,000; Nifty stays at 17,100

Sensex jumps 355 points to end week near 58,000; Nifty stays at 17,100