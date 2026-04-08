GAIL Signs Long-Term LNG Carrier Charter With Alpha Gas To Boost Energy Supply Chain By 2026

GAIL (India) has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas for the LNG carrier “Energy Fidelity,” as announced on April 7, 2026. |

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited has taken a significant step toward strengthening its LNG logistics network through a strategic shipping agreement with a global maritime player.

GAIL (India) Limited has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping company, for the LNG carrier “Energy Fidelity.” The agreement was executed with Pantheon Maritime Services Private Limited, a Singapore-based affiliate of Alpha Gas. The signing took place in Athens, involving senior leadership from both organizations, marking a key milestone in GAIL’s LNG shipping strategy.

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The LNG carrier “Energy Fidelity” comes with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and is equipped with advanced technological features. These include a two-stroke propulsion system, air lubrication technology, and shaft generators, all designed to improve fuel efficiency and significantly reduce emissions. The vessel’s capabilities are expected to enhance operational efficiency while supporting environmentally responsible shipping practices.

This agreement aligns with India’s ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ and reinforces GAIL’s efforts to build a robust energy supply chain. By expanding its LNG shipping fleet, the company aims to ensure uninterrupted supply to meet growing domestic demand. The move also strengthens India’s maritime infrastructure and positions GAIL as a key player in global LNG logistics.

GAIL continues to integrate its operations across the LNG value chain, including trading, transmission, and shipping. With over 18,001 kilometers of natural gas pipeline network and a diversified LNG portfolio, the company is focusing on long-term supply security. The addition of advanced LNG carriers supports its strategy of building a strong logistics backbone to handle increasing energy requirements.

The partnership with Alpha Gas, known for its expertise in LNG vessel management and high-tech fleet, is expected to create long-term value through operational efficiency and reliable shipping services.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.