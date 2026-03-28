GAIL Ends Tenure Of Four Independent Directors Following Completion Of Term On March 27

GAIL (India) Limited announced that four Independent Directors have ceased to hold office after completing their tenure on March 27, 2026. |

New Delhi: GAIL has initiated a board-level transition as multiple independent directors step down upon completion of their fixed tenure, marking a routine yet notable governance update.

The company confirmed that Akhilesh Jain, Sanjay Kashyap, Kangabam Inaocha Devi, and Yajurvendra Anil Mahajan have ceased to be directors. Their tenure concluded on March 27, 2026, with the cessation taking effect from March 28, 2026, as outlined in the filing on page 1.

The exits stem from the completion of tenure for Non-Official Independent Directors appointed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. This indicates a structured board cycle, where appointments are time-bound, and transitions occur as per predefined terms.

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GAIL disclosed the development under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The filing, as seen on page 1, reflects adherence to governance transparency, ensuring timely communication of board changes to investors and stakeholders.

With four independent directors stepping down simultaneously, the company enters a phase of board transition. Such changes typically open the door for new appointments that align with evolving governance needs and strategic direction. GAIL’s update underscores a routine governance shift driven by tenure completion, reinforcing compliance while setting the stage for refreshed board composition.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include any external reporting, analysis, or independent verification.