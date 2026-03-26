GAIL Approves $64 Million Investment In US Subsidiary To Strengthen Shale Asset Position

GAIL (India) Limited has approved an equity investment of up to 64 million dollars in its wholly owned subsidiary, GAIL Global (USA) Inc. |

New Delhi: GAIL is reinforcing its international energy portfolio, with a fresh capital infusion aimed at strengthening its presence in the US shale segment.

GAIL’s board has cleared an equity investment of up to 64 million dollars in GAIL Global (USA) Inc. The funding will be deployed in one or more tranches, depending on requirements, and will primarily be used to reduce the subsidiary’s existing loan obligations tied to its shale operations.

The US-based subsidiary holds a 20 percent stake in shale assets located in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas. These assets are currently operational, and the investment is expected to support ongoing production activities while improving the financial structure of the subsidiary.

The investment will be made through cash consideration for subscription to equity shares, with GAIL maintaining 100 percent ownership of the subsidiary. The transaction does not qualify as a related party deal and does not require additional regulatory approvals, as outlined in the filing.

GAIL Global (USA) Inc. reported a standalone turnover of 7.6 million dollars in calendar year 2025, compared with 11.6 million dollars in 2024 and 10.7 million dollars in 2023. The capital infusion is expected to stabilize operations and align the subsidiary’s financial position with its long-term asset strategy. The company stated that the investment was approved at its board meeting held on March 25, 2026, as part of its ongoing global energy portfolio management.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.