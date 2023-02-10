e-Paper Get App
GAIL signed Advance Pricing Agreement with the CBDT

The APA Scheme enhances the government's goal of promoting a non-adversarial tax system and improve the ease of doing business in India. GAIL is the first PSU in oil & gas sector in India to successfully sign the APA

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
GAIL signed Advance Pricing Agreement with the CBDT | Image: GAIL (Representative)
GAIL (India) Limited and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) today entered into a landmark advance pricing agreement (ArA) for determining the transfer pricing margin payable on its long-term LNG sourcing contract from USA for the period of five years, the company said via an exchange filing.

The APA was signed by Joint Secretary, FT & TR -1, CBDT Sh. Rasmi Ranjan Das and Sh. R.K. Jain, Director (Finance)_GAIL(lndia) Limited.

