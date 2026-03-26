GAIL Revises Completion Timeline For 1702 Km Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline Project To June 2026

GAIL (India) Limited has revised the completion schedule for its 1702 km Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline (MNJPL) project. |

New Delhi: GAIL has pushed back the final completion timeline of a key pipeline project, even as most sections are already operational and nearing full commissioning.

GAIL has revised the completion schedule of the MNJPL project to June 30, 2026, from the earlier target of March 1, 2026. The extension will be implemented progressively, allowing remaining sections to be commissioned in phases while ensuring operational readiness across the network.

The pipeline spans a total length of 1702 km, comprising three segments—Mumbai to Nagpur (693 km), Nagpur to Jharsuguda (692 km), and Nagpur to Jabalpur (317 km). The project is a major component of GAIL’s gas transmission infrastructure, connecting multiple regions across western and central India.

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Most sections of the pipeline, including Mumbai-Nagpur, Nagpur-Jharsuguda across Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and Nagpur-Jabalpur, are already operational or commissioned. The remaining Maharashtra section of the Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline is expected to be completed and brought online progressively by June 2026.

GAIL is in the process of obtaining approval from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for the revised completion timeline. The extension reflects final-stage execution requirements rather than major project delays, with the bulk of infrastructure already functional. The company confirmed that the revision was approved at its board meeting held on March 25, 2026, in line with regulatory disclosure requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.