GAIL Posts Record Profits In FY25, Focuses On Clean Energy & Digital Growth For Future

GAIL Records Best-Ever Profit, Thanks Shareholders. |

New Delhi: At the 41st Annual General Meeting, GAIL Chairman welcomed shareholders and celebrated the company’s best-ever financial performance in FY 2024–25. GAIL’s profit before tax (PBT) rose by 28 percent to Rs 14,825 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) also jumped 28 percent to Rs 11,312 crore. The company’s revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,37,288 crore. It also spent Rs 10,512 crore on capital projects during the year.

Strong Growth in Operations and Pipelines

GAIL continued to grow its pipeline network, commissioning 277 km of new pipelines and lowering 717 km more. It also expanded work on major projects like the Jagdishpur-Haldia pipeline and other important gas corridors. GAIL now operates over 16,400 km of pipelines across the country.

Natural gas transmission hit a record with 127.32 MMSCMD in volumes. GAIL’s LPG network also achieved its highest throughput ever, and natural gas trading reached 101.49 MMSCMD.

Expanding Petrochemicals and City Gas

GAIL’s petrochemical production rose 6 percent to 827 TMT, and sales grew 7 percent to 845 TMT. The company is also building new polypropylene and PTA plants through its subsidiary. In city gas, GAIL added over 12 lakh PNG connections and 507 CNG stations, making it India’s largest CGD player.

LNG, Biogas, and Clean Energy Projects

GAIL imported a record 141 LNG cargoes, added a new LNG ship ‘GAIL Sagar’, and improved infrastructure at its Dabhol LNG Terminal. It launched its first biogas plant in Ranchi and partnered with TruAlt Bioenergy to build 10 more. The company is investing in green chemicals, carbon capture, and other clean technologies.

Tech and Digital Milestones

GAIL became the first Maharatna PSU to fully implement SAP S/4 HANA on i-Cloud, enhancing digital efficiency. It launched tools like Vendor Invoice Management and is using data analytics to improve processes.

Governance, CSR, and Future Plans

GAIL received ‘NIL’ audit remarks for the 16th year and remains highly rated by both domestic and international agencies. Its CSR programs reached over 15 lakh people. The company plans to open a new R&D centre in Haryana and launched a new finance subsidiary in GIFT City.