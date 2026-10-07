GAIL Launches Season 2 Of ‘Wah Kya Energy Hai’ Campaign With ‘Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy’ Anthem

GAIL’s new campaign uses films and music to promote cleaner energy choices across diverse consumer groups | AI Generated Image (ANI)

New Delhi, October 7, 2026: GAIL (India) Limited has launched Season 2 of its consumer awareness campaign, ‘Wah Kya Energy Hai’, unveiling four short-format films on its official YouTube channel, along with a campaign anthem, ‘Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy’.

Consumer Outreach

The campaign marks a continued effort by GAIL to strengthen direct consumer outreach and build awareness around cleaner and more sustainable energy choices.

With a clear call to embrace cleaner fuel options such as CNG, PNG and LNG, the campaign targets a diverse consumer base across India, with a special focus on Gen Z, recognising the generation’s growing influence on consumption choices and its potential to accelerate the transition towards a cleaner energy future.

Further strengthening GAIL’s consumer-facing communication, the campaign seeks to engage audiences with relevant use cases across Domestic PNG (D-PNG), Commercial PNG (C-PNG), CNG, Industrial PNG (IPNG) and LNG, demonstrating how cleaner energy solutions can seamlessly become part of everyday life as well as commercial and industrial applications.

In Bhavishyapur, the Mishra family discovers a different kind of energy, where self-reliance, sustainable living and innovation come together to shape everyday life. From a PNG-powered water pump and renewable energy to waste management, CBG and locally made products, Pinky Aunty’s farm shows how rural communities can turn everyday resources into new possibilities. What begins as a family visit soon becomes a glimpse into a future where nothing goes to waste and progress feels right at home. Because when villages move forward, India moves with them. Naye Bharat ki Nayi Energy. Episode 3 | MISHRA's & THE LEGEND OF MAASI Wah Kya Energy Hai. Visit: https://t.co/N4a2QmpYzn to know more. @HardeepSPuri @TheSureshGopi @neerajmittalias @Secretary_MoPNG @PetroleumMin @CMD_GAIL #WahKyaEnergyHai #EnergizingPossibilities #GAILIndia #Biofuel #CBG — GAIL (India) Limited (@gailindia) October 2, 2026

Season 2 Storytelling

Wah Kya Energy Hai is designed to create awareness about the accessibility and benefits of embracing cleaner and more environmentally responsible energy options, including CNG, PNG, IPNG, LNG and CBG.

Season 2 takes the storytelling a step further, delving deeper into the lives of the Mishra family as they navigate a range of everyday situations—from a short trip to Varanasi and a familiar boat ride to family celebrations, visits to relatives and an event at Senior Mishra’s factory.

Each episode revolves around a relatable situation and presents a compelling rationale for choosing cleaner fuels. Through a tongue-in-cheek narrative, humour and everyday storytelling, the films encourage viewers to reflect on their own energy choices and consider making the switch to cleaner alternatives.

Season 2 also features an expanded creative canvas, with enhanced production values, visuals and storytelling. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 8–10 minutes and is available on GAIL’s official YouTube channel.

Campaign Anthem

Complementing the episodic storytelling, GAIL has also unveiled the ‘Wah Kya Energy Hai’ anthem, ‘Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy’, with a runtime of over four minutes.

The anthem brings together GAIL’s extensive energy infrastructure and innovative solutions, including India’s first floating CNG station in Varanasi, along with newer offerings such as Compressed Biogas (CBG).

The anthem’s video showcases consumers and communities across age groups, geographies and walks of life. From children and young adults to senior citizens and members of the country’s defence forces, the narrative highlights how conscious everyday choices and the adoption of smarter fuel options can contribute to reducing individual carbon footprints and building a more sustainable future.

Promotion And Outreach

The campaign is being promoted extensively through GAIL’s social media platforms, influencer and audience engagement initiatives, digital banners, radio outreach, cinema chains and gamification-led activations.

The short-format content is further amplified through social media shorts and other digital formats, while the anthem is being distributed across leading music-streaming platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana and JioSaavn.

GAIL’s Clean Energy Push

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL, who also leads Corporate Communications & Branding, said, “Wah Kya Energy Hai Season 2, along with our anthem Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy, is an endeavour to kindle greater awareness about clean energy choices and environmental responsibility among consumers. Through logical, grounded and relatable storytelling, we aim to encourage Indians to make smarter, future-ready fuel choices and understand how cleaner energy can positively impact both the environment and everyday life. We have also consciously brought Gen Z into the communication, recognising that the youth are not only the consumers of tomorrow but also important catalysts for the energy transition.”

He added, “Each story in the campaign brings alive a different facet of GAIL’s clean energy ecosystem and demonstrates the relevance of cleaner energy across diverse use cases. From CNG and PNG enabling cleaner mobility and everyday household applications to Transport LNG and Commercial and Industrial PNG supporting cleaner and more efficient industrial and commercial needs, the campaign showcases the breadth of our solutions. We have also woven in GAIL Utkarsh, our CSR initiative supporting bright students from underprivileged communities, and the innovative floating CNG stations in Varanasi, reflecting how GAIL’s presence extends beyond energy delivery to creating wider social and economic value. Through these diverse narratives, Wah Kya Energy Hai seeks to make the clean energy transition more relatable, relevant and meaningful for consumers across India.”

Amid the global transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives, GAIL (India) Limited continues to advocate the adoption of natural gas and its wider applications as an important enabler of a cleaner energy future.

Through its diverse portfolio and expanding consumer outreach, GAIL is working to enhance awareness of the environmental and everyday benefits of cleaner energy choices while contributing to India’s broader sustainability goals.

Renowned actors Srikant Verma, Divya Jagdale, Luv Vispute and Ahmed Khan feature across the four short films, adding a relatable and engaging dimension to the campaign’s messaging around sustainability, cleaner energy choices and a better future.

About GAIL (India) Limited

GAIL is India’s largest natural gas company, with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain, including natural gas trading and transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas distribution, exploration and production (E&P), among others.

It owns and operates a network of over 18,700 km of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country. GAIL is also concurrently executing multiple pipeline projects to further expand its pipeline network and enhance the reach of natural gas across the country.

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GAIL commands around 65 per cent market share in gas transmission and over 48 per cent market share in natural gas marketing in India. GAIL and its subsidiaries/JVs also have a significant presence in the City Gas Distribution sector.

In the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market, GAIL has a significantly large portfolio. GAIL is also expanding its presence in renewable energy, including solar, wind and biofuels.

Website: www.gailonline.com

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