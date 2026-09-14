GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2027: Apply Through GATE 2027 At gail.co.in; Check Eligibility, GATE 2027 Papers & Selection Process |

GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2027: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna public sector undertaking, has announced recruitment for the post of Executive Trainee (ET) in Chemical, Instrumentation, Electrical and Mechanical disciplines through GATE 2027.

The company has issued an indicative recruitment advertisement dated September 1, 2026, stating that a detailed advertisement will be published in February 2027. Eligible Indian nationals will then be invited to apply online for the Executive Trainee posts.

GAIL will use candidates' GATE 2027 marks for shortlisting. Scores from GATE 2026 or earlier examinations will not be considered for this recruitment.

Direct link to read the official advertisement

GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2027: Vacancies And Qualifications

The recruitment will cover four engineering disciplines:

Executive Trainee (Chemical): Bachelor's degree in Chemical, Petrochemical, Chemical Technology, Petrochemical Technology, Chemical Technology & Polymer Science, or Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology, with a minimum of 65% marks.

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor's degree in Instrumentation, Instrumentation & Control, Electronics & Instrumentation, Electrical & Instrumentation, Electronics, or Electrical & Electronics, with at least 65% marks.

Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor's degree in Electrical, Electrical, Electronics & Power, Electrical & Electronics, or Electrical & Power, with at least 65% marks.

Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor's degree in Mechanical, Production, Production & Industrial, Manufacturing, or Mechanical & Automobile, with at least 65% marks.

The engineering qualification can be a B.E., B.Tech. or B.Sc. Engineering degree. Candidates with a five-year integrated B.E./B.Tech. + M.E./M.Tech. dual degree in engineering in the relevant discipline are also eligible.

Only full-time regular courses from recognised institutions will be considered.

GATE 2027 Papers Required For GAIL Recruitment

Executive Trainee (Chemical): Chemical Engineering - GATE Paper Code: CH

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Instrumentation Engineering - GATE Paper Code: IN

Executive Trainee (Electrical): Electrical Engineering - GATE Paper Code: EE

Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Mechanical Engineering - GATE Paper Code: ME

Candidates must appear for the GATE 2027 paper corresponding to the GAIL discipline for which they are applying.

Candidates with engineering degrees in disciplines other than those specified by GAIL will not be eligible.

Who can apply for GAIL Executive Trainee posts?

Candidates who completed their relevant engineering degree in 2026 or those currently studying in the final year of an engineering degree during the 2026-27 academic session can apply.

Candidates who completed their bachelor's engineering degree in 2025 or earlier are not eligible.

For candidates who completed their degree in 2026, the minimum marks requirement is:

General, EWS and OBC (NCL): 65%

SC, ST and PwBD: 60%

The same minimum percentage will apply to final-year candidates based on their aggregate marks up to the last semester/year examination at the time of application.

Final-year candidates will also have to secure the prescribed percentage in the qualifying engineering degree and submit the final degree certificate or provisional certificate, along with marksheets for all semesters/years, by August 31, 2027.

GAIL Executive Trainee Age Limit

The upper age limit for the Executive Trainee posts is 26 years as on March 18, 2027.

Age relaxation is applicable as follows:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC (NCL): 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

The relaxation for SC, ST and OBC (NCL) candidates applies only to posts reserved for the respective categories. PwBD candidates can avail the applicable relaxation where the post has been identified as suitable for PwBD candidates.

The maximum upper age, after all applicable relaxations, cannot exceed 56 years.

GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2027: Important Dates

Online application begins: February 17, 2027, at 11 AM

Last date to apply: March 18, 2027, up to 6 PM

Cut-off date for age: March 18, 2027

Deadline for final-year candidates to submit qualifying degree proof: August 31, 2027

Detailed recruitment advertisement: Expected to be released by GAIL in February 2027.

Documents And Category Certificates

Candidates claiming reservation or concessions will have to produce the relevant certificates during the selection process.

SC/ST candidates must submit caste certificates in the prescribed format, while OBC (NCL) candidates must provide a valid certificate issued in the prescribed format for reservation in Government of India/Central PSU appointments.

OBC (NCL) candidates must also belong to a community included in the Central List of Other Backward Classes.

EWS candidates will have to submit a valid Income and Asset Certificate for financial year 2026-27, prepared on the basis of income and asset verification for financial year 2025-26.

PwBD candidates seeking reservation or concessions must have a specified disability of at least 40% and submit the prescribed disability certificate.

Medical Fitness Requirement

Appointment to the Executive Trainee posts will be subject to the candidate meeting GAIL's prescribed medical standards.

Selected candidates will have to undergo a pre-employment medical examination at a Central or State Government hospital having at least District Hospital status, or at a GAIL-nominated empanelled hospital.

GAIL's designated Chief Medical Officer will take the final decision on acceptance of the medical fitness certificate.

Candidates have been advised to check the detailed medical standards available in the Careers section of GAIL's website before applying.

How to apply for GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2027

Candidates will first have to register for and appear in GATE 2027 in the relevant paper.

After the GATE 2027 admit card and registration details are available, eligible candidates can submit the separate GAIL application through the company's Careers section.

The GAIL application window will remain open from February 17 to March 18, 2027.

Candidates should note that the application process will be conducted only online. GAIL will not accept applications through any other mode.

GAIL Recruitment 2027 Selection Process

GAIL will use GATE 2027 marks to shortlist candidates for the further selection process.

Eligible candidates must first register for GATE 2027 and appear in the examination in the relevant paper. After the GATE 2027 admit card is issued, candidates will have to separately apply to GAIL using their GATE 2027 registration number.

Applications without a valid GATE 2027 registration number will be rejected.

Candidates can apply for only one Executive Trainee discipline. Those applying for more than one post or discipline will not be considered.

GAIL has advised candidates to rely only on information published on its official website for recruitment-related updates and cautioned applicants against fraudulent job advertisements circulated through email or social media.

The GATE 2027 examination details are available on the official GATE website.