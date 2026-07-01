GAIL Appoints S K Sinha As Director (Finance), Senior Executive Takes Charge From July 1, 2026

S K Sinha took charge as Director (Finance) at GAIL (India) on 1 July 2026. |

Mumbai: S K Sinha assumed the role of Director (Finance) at GAIL (India) Limited on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, the company announced. Sinha previously held the position of Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) at the integrated energy firm.

Extensive Finance Background

Sinha has over three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector. His expertise covers corporate finance, accounts, management accounting, investor relations, taxation, treasury and banking operations, costing, budgeting, project evaluation, and mergers and acquisitions.

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Career at GAIL

Sinha joined GAIL (India) in 1994 as a Management Trainee (Finance & Accounts). He has held various key positions within the company's core finance functions since then.

Board Experience

He has also served on the boards of GAIL Global Singapore Pte Limited and GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited. These roles involved contributions to strategic and operational milestones.

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Professional Recognition

Sinha received professional accolades, including the 2nd Rank in Asia for IR Professional in the Extel Asia Survey 2026. He also received recognition from ICAI and ICPA for his work in cost management and finance leadership.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.