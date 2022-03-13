GAIL announces second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY 2022

Natural gas producer and distributor GAIL has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 5 per share) for the fiscal year FY22.

"The Board of Directors of the Company in its 438th meeting held today i. e. March 11 has, inter-alia, approved the payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for the FY 2021-22@ 50 per cent (Rs 5/- per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company," it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

For the approved dividend, the record date is March 22, the filing said.

The record date is the cut-off date set by a company in order to determine which shareholders are eligible for the dividend.

On Friday, the shares of the company closed at Rs 152, up 3.2 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 03:45 PM IST