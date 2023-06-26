GAIL Accredited With Authorised Economic Operator T3 Status | gailonline.com

GAIL (India) Limited has been accredited with Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) T3 Status which is a highest level of facilitation for Importers & Exporters by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Ministry of Finance, the company announced on Monday through an exchange filing.

The coveted AEO T3 Certificate was handed over by Naveen Kumar Jain, Principal Commissioner, Directorate of International Customs to R. K. Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL in a ceremony today.

AEO is a programme under the aegis of the World Customs Organization (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards to enhance international supply chain security and facilitate movement oflegitimate goods and also to promote ease of doing business in India.

Gail (India) Ltd Shares

The shares of GAIL India Ltd on Monday at 11:31 am IST were at Rs 105.15, up by 0.095 percent.

Read Also GAIL (India) Limited celebrates International Yoga Day