 GAIL Accredited With Authorised Economic Operator T3 Status
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGAIL Accredited With Authorised Economic Operator T3 Status

GAIL Accredited With Authorised Economic Operator T3 Status

The coveted AEO T3 Certificate was handed over by Naveen Kumar Jain, Principal Commissioner, Directorate of International Customs to R. K. Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL in a ceremony today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
GAIL Accredited With Authorised Economic Operator T3 Status | gailonline.com

GAIL (India) Limited has been accredited with Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) T3 Status which is a highest level of facilitation for Importers & Exporters by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Ministry of Finance, the company announced on Monday through an exchange filing.

The coveted AEO T3 Certificate was handed over by Naveen Kumar Jain, Principal Commissioner, Directorate of International Customs to R. K. Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL in a ceremony today.

AEO is a programme under the aegis of the World Customs Organization (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards to enhance international supply chain security and facilitate movement oflegitimate goods and also to promote ease of doing business in India.

Gail (India) Ltd Shares

The shares of GAIL India Ltd on Monday at 11:31 am IST were at Rs 105.15, up by 0.095 percent.

Read Also
GAIL (India) Limited celebrates International Yoga Day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Danske Bank Selects Infosys As Strategic Partner To Accelerate Digital Transformation

Danske Bank Selects Infosys As Strategic Partner To Accelerate Digital Transformation

TCS Partners With Standard Life To Transform Customer Experience For European Policyholders

TCS Partners With Standard Life To Transform Customer Experience For European Policyholders

GAIL Accredited With Authorised Economic Operator T3 Status

GAIL Accredited With Authorised Economic Operator T3 Status

L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business In India and Abroad

L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business In India and Abroad

Gold, Silver Trade Higher On The MCX On June 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Trade Higher On The MCX On June 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata