 GAIL (India) Limited celebrates International Yoga Day
GAIL (India) Limited celebrates International Yoga Day

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 02:07 AM IST
article-image

Yoga for "Vaudhav kutumbakam", which means earth is my home. Yoga not only promotes physical relaxation but also eases mental and emotional tension.

GAIL employees joined exponents & practitioners of Yoga to celebrate the International Yoga Day in a global celebration of the ancient practice of fitness across various units of GAIL

