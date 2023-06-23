GAIL (India) Limited celebrates International Yoga Day

Yoga for "Vaudhav kutumbakam", which means earth is my home. Yoga not only promotes physical relaxation but also eases mental and emotional tension.
GAIL employees joined exponents & practitioners of Yoga to celebrate the International Yoga Day in a global celebration of the ancient practice of fitness across various units of GAIL
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)