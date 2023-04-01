 G R Infraprojects receives letter of award for construction of highway in Bihar
The six lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sangrampur village is for Rs 1,248.37 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
G R Infraprojects on Friday received a letter of award from National Highway Authority of India for construction of a six lane highway in Bihar, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The six lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sangrampur village is for Rs 1,248.37 crore. The project under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar is to be completed within 730 days from the appointed date.

G R Infraprojects on March 31, also received a letter of award for highway construction in Telangana.

The shares of G R Infraprojects on Friday closed at Rs 1,004, up by 3.24 per cent.

