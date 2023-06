G R Infraprojects Emerges As L-1 Bidder For Construction Of 4 lane project worth Rs 1085.47 Cr | G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Limited emerged as L-1 bidder for construction of Four laning of NH 530B from Kasganj Bypass End to Chandan Nagar section of NH 530B in the State of Uttar Pradesh on HAM mode , the company announced thrugh an exchange filling.

The bids were opened on June 15 and tender invited by National Highways Authority of India.

The 1085.47 crore project is to be completed 730 days from the appointed date with an operational period of 15 years.