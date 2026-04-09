G M Breweries Q4 Profit Rises 29% YoY To ₹54.5 Crore, Revenue From Operations At ₹2,554 Crore

G M Breweries reported a 29 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rupees 54.5 crore, while revenue increased to Rupees 812 crore. |

Mumbai: G M Breweries reported a 29 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 54.5 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rupees 812 crore. Sequentially, profit improved from Rupees 47.8 crore in Q3, while revenue saw marginal growth from Rupees 808.6 crore. Compared to the Rupees 42.3 crore profit in Q4 FY25, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflects steady earnings expansion supported by controlled expenses and stable operating performance.

Steady quarterly performance

The company posted revenue from operations of Rupees 812 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 808.6 crore in Q3 and Rupees 756.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income rose to Rupees 827.7 crore during the quarter. Profit after tax stood at Rupees 54.5 crore, compared with Rupees 47.8 crore in Q3 and Rupees 42.3 crore in Q4 FY25, indicating consistent improvement across periods.

Sequential growth moderates

On a sequential basis, revenue growth remained modest at around Rupees 3.8 crore increase ( Rupees 812 crore – Rupees 808.6 crore), reflecting stable demand conditions. Expenses rose to Rupees 761.3 crore from Rupees 750.6 crore in Q3, an increase of about Rupees 10.7 crore, which moderated margin expansion. Despite this, profit before tax improved to Rupees 66.4 crore from Rupees 62.8 crore, indicating better operational efficiency.

Profit expansion supported by cost control

Net profit growth outpaced revenue growth during the quarter, rising by Rupees 6.6 crore sequentially ( Rupees 54.5 crore – Rupees 47.8 crore). Earnings per share increased to Rupees 23.48 from Rupees 20.59 in Q3 and Rupees 18.29 in Q4 FY25, reflecting improved shareholder returns. The performance indicates stable margins despite higher operating costs.

Full-year performance remains strong

For the full year FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rupees 2,554 crore, compared to Rupees 2,564 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year was Rupees 158.5 crore versus Rupees 129.0 crore in the previous year, indicating a solid annual earnings expansion. The company maintained its focus on its core segment of country liquor operations.

Disclaimer: This is a summary based on reported financial data and not a full UFR or investment advice.