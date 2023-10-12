G E Shipping Announces Delivery Of 2006-Built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rohan To Buyers | Wikipedia

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) on Thursday announced that it has delivered its 2006 built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier 'Jag Rohan' to the buyers, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The vessel was contracted for sale in September 2023. Excluding Jag Rohan, the company’s current fleet stands at 41 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (6 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 13 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax, 4 Supramax) aggregating 3.28 mn dwt.

About G E Shipping

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited is India's largest private sector shipping company which mainly transports liquid, gas and solid bulk products. The company has two segments in their business: Shipping & Offshore.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited shares

The shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 863.45, up by 0.81 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)