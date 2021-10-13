Fynd Platform launches new campaign; allows brands to create, promote their website for free

Fynd Platform, a Reliance Industries-backed SaaS company, has announced the launch of "BSE Fynd Bazaar" campaign in India.

The campaign centers around giving SMEs a chance to grow their business profitability online at zero investment.

The platform is user-friendly with in-built themes, bulk catalogue upload, marketing tools along with an integrated order management system to offer a holistic e-commerce suit to the businesses.

With a strong tech and logistic support the brands can offer a seamless shopping experience to their customers, it said in a press release.

The BSE Fynd Bazaar campaign offers curated packages crafted to meet the varied requirements of diverse sized brands. The standard plan package offers comprehensive inclusions such as zero subscription fees, minimum transaction fees inclusive of payment gateway integration, free domain name and a fully functional e-commerce website. This plan is ideal for small start ups and home grown brands.

Established businesses who are considering to shift online to increase their reach and sales can opt for the booster package applicable on professional and premium plans. Under this package, Fynd Platform will help the brand update their catalog for the first time along with training support. Once the website is live, the team will also runs ads for the brand with zero retainer fees. The monthly budget for the ads can be decided and borne by the brand.

Farooq Adam, Co-Founder of Fynd said “With world class tech resources and a high performing engineering team we have built a no code platform that will enable all entrepreneurs in India to build and scale up their business online.”

The special promotion under the “BSE Fynd Bazaar” campaign starts today and will run until 31 October 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:18 AM IST