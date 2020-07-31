Future Supply Chain Solutions posts Q4 net loss of Rs 15 crore

Future Supply Chain Solutions on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.58 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on the account of lower-income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.33 crore for the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 253.81 crore for the quarter under consideration, down 22.43 per cent as against Rs 327.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Future Supply Chain Solutions said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions settled 5 per cent lower at Rs 150.15 apiece on the BSE.