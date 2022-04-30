Future of retail is green: Eco-friendly interior designs boost sales

The interior design of retail space can significantly impact the sales of retail stores and other commercial areas. To increase profits, many stores are beginning to feature more environmentally friendly elements in their design, including using sustainable materials, incorporating natural lighting, and using eco-friendly furniture and displays. In addition to being good for the environment, these changes also increase sales by making the space more attractive, comfortable, and inviting to customers.

Green retail space is still new

Before we dive into why retailers and designers emphasise green retail space, it's important to note that environmentally-friendly options for commercial spaces are still considered new. Green retail space has only been around since about 2010, which is relatively young when compared to trends such as industrial interior design (the 1960s) or brick interiors (1870s). We can expect green retail spaces to continue growing in popularity because more businesses realise how good these spaces look and how well they function.

How eco-friendly design influences consumers' decisions

People are more likely to buy from green retailers than conventional stores, reports a recent study by Cornell University and Santa Clara University researchers. In their paper, published in Environment and Behavior, the researchers surveyed 245 customers about their shopping habits at two retail locations: a conventional supermarket and an eco-friendly store that sells eco-friendly products. The survey respondents were also interviewed about their perceptions of these stores' interior design elements, including green design.

Impact of eco-friendly interior design on consumer behavior and satisfaction

Green retail space, green design, and environmental sustainability have become increasingly mainstream topics. As consumers demand more environmentally-friendly products and services, interior designers incorporate eco-friendly elements into their interiors to create a positive consumer experience. Green retail space is becoming an increasingly important part of marketing. A 2013 study conducted by Case Western Reserve University found that eco-friendly store design directly correlates with consumer behaviour and sales growth within retail stores.

Sustainable products are the new normal in today's market

According to a recent report by BSR (Business for Social Responsibility), green retail space is no longer a niche market, but instead, it is now standard in interior design. If a store doesn't offer at least some sustainable options, customers will turn away and look elsewhere. Green products have been proven to increase sales, and brands that provide consumers with unique shopping experiences have also had great success with their green marketing strategies.

Integrating different eco-friendly features into an existing store

An interior designer's job doesn't stop at a customer's door. So when you need to do a store remodel or are ready to open your first retail store, consider including eco-friendly features in your design. They will add natural beauty and aesthetic value to your business, but they can also help bring in more customers. And with more customers come bigger sales.

Whether setting up your own retail space or working with a commercial interior designer, adding green elements to your store can increase sales and attract new customers. Green design is an increasingly sought-after element of interiors, from restaurants to banks and beyond. It creates comfort for shoppers by using eco-friendly materials and providing increased ventilation that keeps the air clean. If new customer experiences an inviting shopping environment, they're more likely to return.

(Uttamaditya is CEO and Founder, U &I Interiors Pvt. Ltd.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 03:57 PM IST