FundingAlert: Sequoia-backed Skillmatics raises $6 mn in Series A round

Skillmatics, a full-stack direct-to-consumer brand for educational products and games for children has raised $6 million in Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital India. The round also includes participation from Jalaj Dani Family Office and existing angel investors.

The funds raised will be used to strengthen its presence in the US across online and offline retail, hire across product design, data analytics, technology, and marketing roles, as well as expand product offerings to target newer age groups and enter new product categories.

Operating in a $100 billion global toy and game market, Skillmatics caters to New Age parents who want to provide their children meaningful play experiences that build formative skills. Skillmatics’ differentiated products are made using sustainable materials, designed to build core skills and reinforce key learning outcomes through systematic play. It currently offers products in three key categories - learning resources, educational games and STEM toys.

“We have adopted a software-like approach to traditional product development and built a suite of proprietary analytical tools that allows us to better understand evolving consumer preferences. This approach has enabled us to create innovative IP-led products that have rapidly gained traction and earned customer love in large markets like the USA, enabling us to build a global brand from India”, said Dhvanil Sheth, Founder & CEO at Skillmatics.

“The fundraise gives us the fuel to build new capabilities, expand our reach and take us one step closer to building an iconic brand that is loved by families around the world”, Devanshi Kejriwal, Co-Founder & Creative Director, Skillmatics.

“Skillmatics is leading a new wave of Indian consumer companies which are building for the world from India - a trend we believe will only accelerate over the next few years." Harshjit Sethi, Principal, Sequoia India

Part of Surge's (a rapid scale-up program for start-ups in India and Southeast Asia) first cohort in 2019, Skillmatics has raised a total of $8 million to date.