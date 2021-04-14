Fund raising for public issues up 115 pc in FY21

An amount of Rs 46,029.71 crore and Rs 64,058.61 crore were raised through public issues and rights issue respectively in FY 2020-21 as against Rs 21,382.35 crore and Rs 55,669.79 crore raised last year, the government said on Wednesday.

This is an increase of 115 per cent and 15 per cent respectively despite the uncertainty prevailing owing to COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

Similarly, around 2003 issues of corporate bonds for an amount of Rs 782,427.39 crore happened in FY 2020-21, surpassing the amount raised (Rs 689,686.19 crore) through 1,821 issues for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Thus, while the number of issues increased by 10 per cent in FY 2020-21, the amount raised increased by 13.5 per cent as compared to previous financial year.

Indian capital market has shown its resilience to withstand the ripples caused by exogenous shocks like the pandemic. Assets under management (AUM) of mutual fund industry increased by 41 per cent from Rs 22.26 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020 to Rs 31.43 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021.

The number of unique investors across mutual fund schemes also increased by 10 per cent from 2.08 crore as on March 31, 2020 to 2.28 crore as on March 31, 2021.

With increasing expansion of the mutual fund industry in smaller cities, the AUM from below top 30 cities increased by 54 per cent from Rs 348,167 crore as on March 31, 2020 to Rs 535,373 crore as on March 31, 2021.

Investors in mutual fund industry may choose to invest in any of the 1,735 mutual fund schemes across categories as per their investment objective as on March 31, 2021.