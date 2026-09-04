'Fully Compliant': Tata Chemicals Responds After Kenya President Orders Firm To End Magadi Operations

Tata Chemicals has reiterated that its Kenyan subsidiary is compliant with local regulations after President William Ruto directed the Indian company to exit the country.

Tata Chemicals said its subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML), had responded to concerns raised by Kenya’s Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs by submitting the required information and documents.

President Ruto made the announcement on Thursday during a visit to Magadi in Kajiado County, where Tata Chemicals operates the Magadi Soda factory.

He said the Kenyan government would bring in two companies to replace the existing operations and promote local manufacturing.

Tata Chemicals Awaits Kenya Ministry’s Review

In an exchange filing, Tata Chemicals said TCML submitted a detailed compliance report on August 11 following communication from the ministry.

Read Also Kenya Orders Tata Chemicals To Stop Operations After President Ruto Accuses Company Of Failing To...

“The Company acknowledges the official communication received, continues to be letter from the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs (Ministry) dated July 28, 2026,"

“We wish to reiterate, that on August 11, 2026, Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited submitted all the required information, reports and documentation and TCML is fully compliant with the regulatory requirements," it said.

The company said it was waiting for the ministry to review its submissions before providing further directions.

“TCML having provided a comprehensive response to the matters raised by the Ministry, including information regarding its compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, awaits the Ministry’s review of our submissions and its further direction," it said.

Ruto Criticises Tata’s Long Presence In Kenya

Despite Tata Chemicals’ response, Ruto criticised the company’s long-standing operations in Kajiado, arguing that the region had not received adequate economic and industrial benefits.

“That TATA company … had that contract for 100 years. They have not built anything in Kajiado, they have not built any factory in Kajiado," Ruto said.

The Kenyan president said replacement companies would be expected to establish manufacturing facilities locally, including glass and chemical production.

“We have said we will bring a new company and … they should put a big glass company here in Kajiado. And another company to make chemicals here in Kajiado. Are we slaves to other people?" Ruto said.