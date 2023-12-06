Full List Of The Top 10 Largest Economies In The World In 2023 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Forbes India reports that, as of December 4, 2023, based on IMF data, the largest economies in the world for 2023 are the US, China, Japan, Germany, and India, respectively, ranked according to their GDP data.

Top 10 Largest Economies In The World 2023

In 2023, the global economy was led by the United States of America (U.S.A), holding the top position with a GDP of US dollar 26,954 billion, equating to a GDP per capita of US dollar 80.41 thousand.

Following closely behind was China, securing the second position with a GDP of US dollar 17,786 billion and a GDP per capita of US dollar 12.54 thousand. Germany stood as the third-largest economy with a GDP of US dollar 4,430 billion and GDP per capita of US dollar 52.82 thousand. Japan ranked as the fourth-largest economy, with a GDP of US dollar 4,231 billion, resulting in a GDP per capita of US dollar 33.95 thousand.

India ranked the fifth largest economy, boasting a GDP of US dollar 3,730 billion, but with GDP per capita of US dollar 2.61 thousand.

Among the top ten global economies in 2023, the UK ranked sixth with a GDP of US dollar 3.332 trillion and a GDP per capita of US dollar 48.91 thousand.

France followed as the seventh largest with a GDP of US dollar 3.052 trillion and a GDP per capita of US dollar 46.32 thousand. Italy secured the eighth spot, boasting a GDP of US dollar 2.190 trillion and a GDP per capita of US dollar 37.15 thousand.

Brazil stood ninth with a GDP of US dollar 2.132 trillion and a GDP per capita of US dollar 10.41 thousand. Canada rounded out the top ten with a GDP of US dollar 2.122 trillion and a GDP per capita of US dollar 53.25 thousand.

What are the Next 10 Economies in Global Rankings for 2023?

In the global economic rankings for 2023, following the top ten, the next ten largest economies were Russia at 11th place with a GDP of US dollar 1.86 trillion, Mexico at 12th with a GDP of US dollar 1.81 trillion, and South Korea at 13th with a GDP of US dollar 1.71 trillion. Australia secured the 14th position with a GDP of US dollar 1.69 trillion, followed by Spain at 15th with a GDP of US dollar 1.58 trillion.

Indonesia held the 16th spot with a GDP of US dollar 1.42 trillion, while Turkey stood at 17th with a GDP of US dollar 1.15 trillion. The Netherlands followed closely at 18th with a GDP of US dollar 1.09 trillion, and Saudi Arabia ranked 19th with a GDP of US dollar 1.07 trillion. Switzerland rounded out this list at 20th place with a GDP of US dollar 905.68 billion, reported Forbes India based on the IMF data.