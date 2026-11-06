Fujiyama Power Systems Powers Up Q2 Earnings, Profit Rockets 111% To ₹132.9 Crore As Revenue Zooms 130% To ₹1,306.8 Crore

Fujiyama Power Systems |

Mumbai: Fujiyama Power Systems reported strong earnings growth for the second quarter of FY27, with net profit surging 111.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹132.9 crore, supported by a sharp increase in operating revenue. The company's revenue from operations jumped 130.1 per cent to ₹1,306.8 crore during July-September 2026, compared with ₹567.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue Surge

Fujiyama Power Systems more than doubled its quarterly revenue, reflecting substantial growth in business operations. The company's net profit also more than doubled, highlighting improved earnings alongside expanding revenue.

Operating Performance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 116.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹222.9 crore. However, the EBITDA margin stood at 17.1 per cent, indicating that operating earnings grew at a slower pace than revenue. The company's net profit margin was approximately 10.2 per cent during the quarter.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Fujiyama Power Systems reported operating revenue of ₹2,652.5 crore. Net profit for the first half of FY27 stood at ₹190.7 crore, reflecting the company's earnings performance during the period.

Capacity Expansion

The company commissioned a 2-gigawatt power electronics manufacturing facility at Ratlam during the September quarter. With this addition, its total power electronics manufacturing capacity increased to 4.1 gigawatts. The expansion strengthens its production infrastructure and supports future business requirements.

Battery Manufacturing

Fujiyama Power Systems is also establishing a 1-gigawatt tubular battery manufacturing facility at Hathras, involving an investment of approximately ₹20 crore. The project follows a fire incident at the company's Bawal manufacturing plant in May 2026.

Growth Outlook

The company's financial performance and manufacturing expansion highlight its growing operational scale. Going forward, investors will monitor capacity utilisation, production stability and profitability as the new facilities become operational.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only. Investors should independently evaluate risks before making investment decisions.

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