Fuel Supply Stable Across India, Govt Warns Pumps Against Restricting Sales

Government officials said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG across India. |

New Delhi: Senior government officials on Thursday said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country and adequate fuel supplies are being maintained at all retail outlets.

Officials said some complaints were received about petrol pumps either refusing fuel or giving reduced quantities. They added that such outlets are being monitored closely and action is being taken wherever required.

Govt Monitoring Fuel Supply

According to officials, the government is continuously tracking fuel availability across India to ensure uninterrupted supply. They also clarified that there has been no cut in crude oil imports from Russia, which remains an important supplier for Indian refineries.

Officials said all oil marketing companies are receiving enough crude oil to maintain normal fuel production and distribution.

Why Some Pumps Saw Higher Demand?

The government explained that certain petrol pumps have witnessed unusually high demand in recent days because of multiple factors.

One major reason is the ongoing harvesting season, which has increased diesel consumption in rural areas. Another reason is that some private oil companies have raised prices more sharply, leading customers to shift towards pumps operated by public sector companies.

Officials further said that institutional buyers and commercial users have also started purchasing fuel from regular petrol pumps because commercial fuel prices are nearly Rs 20 per litre higher.

India’s Fuel Price Hike Lower Than Many Countries

Officials highlighted that India’s recent Rs 3.91 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices is comparatively much lower than price increases seen in several countries.

An official from Indian Oil Corporation said public sector oil companies had absorbed rising crude oil costs for 76 days before increasing prices.

According to government data, fuel prices in countries such as Pakistan, Malaysia and the UAE have risen by more than 50% in the last three months. In the United States, petrol prices increased by around 45%, while diesel prices rose nearly 48%.

European countries including the United Kingdom, Germany and France also reported significant increases in fuel prices, although tax structures reduced the overall impact.

Officials said India’s price increase remains one of the lowest among major economies outside oil-producing Gulf nations that directly subsidise fuel.