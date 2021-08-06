Fuel prices impact: CNG kits rates jump to Rs 10,000; demand soars

Amid rising petrol prices across the country, people now prefer to install CNG kits in their four wheelers. In the recent days, there have been a lot of inquiries regarding the CNG kits and the installation process.



However, due to the shortage of raw material, the price of CNG kits has also increased by about Rs 10,000. At the same time, people are unable to procure the kits on time.



The cost of fuel in CNG vehicles is less as compared to petrol-run vehicles, and one can also get a better mileage.



The four-wheeler drivers, who have the option of getting a CNG kit, are preferring to get it with the aim of cutting down on the fuel cost.



In fact, the 4 kg cylinder of the CNG kit can run for about 150 km after a single refill. However, a car can run less than 100 km following a Rs 500 petrol top-up.



Danish, who is into the CNG kit cylinders business in Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi, says: "Everyday, about 10 to 15 people come to my shop to inquire about getting CNG kits installation. But in view of the increasing demands of CNG kits, the goods are not arriving on time... so, it is difficult to install CNG kit in every vehicle.



"Now CNG kits have started selling in the 'black market' as well. At the same time, the prices of CNG kits are also increasing due to this reason.



"Earlier, a kit installation on the car used to cost around Rs 30,000 but now it is selling at around Rs 40,000," he said.



A customer who had come to install a CNG kit said that driving the car has become an expensive affair due to the hike in the price of fuel.



Petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-mark in various states across the country, while diesel price is also about to hit the century-mark.



