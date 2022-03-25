Fuel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre; petrol above Rs 112 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Friday, the third increase in four days as oil firms recoup losses from holding rates during the period prior to the recently-concluded assembly elections.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.81 per litre as against Rs 97.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 per litre to Rs 89.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In the financial capital-Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 112.51 per litre and diesel now costs Rs 96.70 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is being retailed at Rs 106.34 while diesel costs Rs 91.42 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 103.67 and diesel for Rs 93.71.

The increases are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was started in June 2017.

With three increases beginning March 22, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 2.40 a litre.

A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates and similar proportion hikes have followed in subsequent days.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by USD 30 per barrel.

The rate revision was expected soon after assembly elections ended on March 10 but it was put off. Oil companies are now recouping the losses.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:10 AM IST