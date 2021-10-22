Fuel prices continue to rise, at record high levels; petrol above Rs 112 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were hiked by 35 paise per litre each, the third consecutive day of increase that took pump rates across the country to record high levels.

In Delhi, rates soared 35 paise to cost Rs 106.89 and Rs 95.62 per litre respectively after the latest hike, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 112.78, and diesel is sold at Rs 103.63 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is retailed at Rs 103.92 and diesel at Rs 99.92 per litre while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 107.45 and diesel Rs 98.73 per litre.

This is the third consecutive day of price hike. There was no change in rates on October 18 and 19, prior to which prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on four straight days.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over a dozen states and is treading towards that mark in places from Srinagar to Chennai.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 18th increase in petrol price and the 21st time that diesel rates have gone up. Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

International benchmark Brent crude on Thursday was trading above USD 85 per barrel, USD 11 more than last month. Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rate revision on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:04 AM IST