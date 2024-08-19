FSSAI Launches Project To Combat Microplastic Contamination In Food

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) launched an innovative project on Sunday to tackle the growing concern of microplastic contamination in food, according to a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The primary objectives of the project include developing standard protocols for micro/nano-plastic analysis, conducting intra- and inter-laboratory comparisons, and generating critical data on microplastic exposure levels among consumers.

Study in collaboration ICAR and CSIR

This study is being implemented in collaboration with leading research institutions across the country, including the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (Lucknow), the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (Kochi), and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani), according to the release.

Understanding of microplastic contamination

The findings from this project will be helpful for regulatory actions as well as contribute to the global understanding of microplastic contamination, making Indian research an integral part of the global effort to combat this environmental challenge, FSSAI added in the statement.

In a recent report, the Food and Agriculture Organisation highlighted the presence of microplastics in common food items such as sugar and salt.

While the report underscores the global prevalence of microplastics, it also emphasises the need for more robust data to fully understand the implications for human health and safety, particularly in the Indian context. The food safety regulator in the country, FSSAI, says it is committed to ensuring that Indian consumers have access to safe and healthy food.

Microplastics found globally in foods

"While global studies have highlighted the presence of microplastics in various foods, it is imperative to generate reliable data specific to India. This project will help understand the extent of microplastic contamination in Indian food and guide the formulation of effective regulations and safety standards to protect public health," added the release.

Microplastics are emerging threat

Recognising microplastic pollution as an emerging threat that requires immediate attention, the project 'Micro and Nano-Plastics' as Emerging Food Contaminants: Establishing Validated Methodologies and Understanding the Prevalence in Different Food Matrices" was started in March this year to develop and validate analytical methods for detecting micro and nano-plastics in various food products, as well as assess their prevalence and exposure levels in India.