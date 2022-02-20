From Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Meridian to Maruti Jimny, here’s a look at upcoming SUVs in India

With markets slowly booming and recovering from the pandemic, people are now spending more on their cars. The fear of contracting the virus while taking the public transport has plagued the minds of many Indians, leading them to focus more on private vehicles. While EVs are no doubt the latest buzzword, our OG cars are leaving no stone unturned to make their presence felt in the market. And, if you are looking for SUVs, several car manufacturers are vying for your attention with their latest offerings. SUVs are an ideal choice for city and long distance use, given the less-than-perfect roads we have. If you are in a dilemma to choose what to buy, here are the ones that are hitting the showrooms this year.

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota introduced the new and improved Land Cruiser LC300 last year. The new-gen model is a big step up over its predecessor. The Land Cruiser LC300 comes loaded with latest features and advanced tech and the company is dependent on the semiconductor chips to successfully manufacture the car. Under the hood sits a new a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol (415PS/650Nm) and a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel (309PS/700Nm). Both get a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Price: Expected to be priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1.8 crore (ex-showroom)

Lexus NX 2022

Lexus India will soon launch the new Lexus NX 350h in the country. The official pre- bookings for the same are already open. However, there is no official communication from Lexus over the launch date of the new NX 350h. When launched, the NX 350h will be offered in three variant options – Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport.

Price: Expected price is 60 lakh

Jeep Meridian

Automotive firm Stellantis group company Jeep India recently announced the launch of its seven-seater Jeep Meridian. It is expected to be available sometime in mid-2022. The 'Made in India' Jeep Meridian will be the company's first seven-seater SUV offering in the country with local specifications and pricing being announced closer to launch. The car will likely come with the 170PS two-litre diesel engine in a more powerful tune. It might get a six-speed manual (front-wheel drive) and nine-speed automatic (all-wheel drive) transmission. The petrol engine, on the other hand, could be the Wrangler’s 268PS two-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Price: Expected to be priced between Rs 30 lakh to 35 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Hilux

Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled the long-awaited Toyota Hilux pickup truck in India. Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201 bhp and a peak torque of 500 Nm. Gearbox options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The Hilux also comes with provisions such as a 4X4 drivetrain, limited-slip differential, electronic differential lock, and active traction control.

Price: Expected to be priced between Rs 25 to to 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai is likely to launch the new Hyundai Tucson in March 2022 in the Indian market. The 2.0-litre diesel engine and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine of the new Tucson will come with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. The model retailed in international markets is offered with a plethora of engine options including a 2.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.6-litre petrol engine fortified with an electric motor. But Indian market might not get any of these powertrains in India. Instead, the company will likely continue to offer the new iteration of the Tucson SUV with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and turbocharged diesel engines.

Price: Expected price around Rs 25 lakh

Citroen C3

Citron C3, a subcompact car made by Cetron, which was announced for India in September 2021, is expected to hit the market by March-April. Citron C3 might be offered with two engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 bhp or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which producing 100 bhp.

Price: Expected price Rs 8 to Rs 12 lakh

Maruti Jimny

The Maruti Jimny is one of the most awaited cars in the Indian market. The car will have a 5-door variant. The Jimny will be powered by the carmaker’s familiar 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that comes with Maruti’s 12V SHVS mild-hybrid system. The car is likely to have have 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It can be priced north of Rs 10 lakh for the base version.

Price: Expected price Rs 10 lakh

