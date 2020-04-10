From personal to home care: Can Godrej Consumer Products Limited regain its mojo?

Personal Care:

Personal Care constitutes 27% of the total revenue for GCPL. Soap market is India is extremely huge but also extremely competitive. GCPL has made “Godrej No.1” - a Rs.1,000 crores plus brand and “Cinthol” is a Rs 500-1,000 crore brand already. Godrej entered the face wash market in 2015 as it is growing much faster (30% CAGR) than the soap segment. Company has also entered the men’s grooming segment, which is estimated at Rs 3,500 crores in India.

Home Care:

This is the biggest segment in terms of revenue for GCPL. Household Insecticides has a market size Rs 5,400 cores in India and GCP commands 50%+ market share in it. Almost 85% of sales is from mosquito repellents and GCPL has grown at 2X the industry growth rate in the last few years in this sub-segment. Air freshener industry is India is estimated at Rs 1,200 crores and GCPL commands more than 50% market share in this segment also. The company is the leader in the liquid detergent segment – under the EZEE brand. This segment contributes 7-8% to the domestic revenues of the company. Air freshener and liquid detergent are the fastest growing products in GCPL’s portfolio at 35% CAGR.

GCPL enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers across different businesses. Such a strong reach is a result of its focused policies. GCPL follows a 3×3 strategy. It effectively means that the company caters to three markets – Asia, Africa and Latin America (LATAM), across 3 segments – Home Care, Personal Care & Hair Care. Reason for choosing these geographies is that they are emerging markets and growing faster than developed countries. These countries have demographics similar to that of India. This strategy has effectively helped the company to engage in cross-selling its existing products. GCPL also continuously innovates products to boost revenues. It introduced smart card to replace coils, as coils had low margins. Smart cards were an instant hit especially in rural areas.

All the segments that the company operates in have very low penetration (except soaps). GCPL has market leadership in Household Insecticides, Hair Color and Air Fresher in India and is the number 2 player in soaps segment. It is also Household insecticides and Air fresheners leader in Indonesia, Hair Colour & extensions leader in Africa and number 2 in the hair colour segment in Argentina and Chile. GCPL derived majority of its international income from Indonesia till FY16, but Africa has shown the fastest growth and now constitutes more than 50% of international revenues.