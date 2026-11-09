From Managing Investment Portfolios To Leading A Mutual Fund Business, Ashutosh Bhargava Takes Charge As Neo Mutual Fund CEO After His Nippon India Stint

Ashutosh Bhargava |

Mumbai: Ashutosh Bhargava has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Neo Mutual Fund, part of Neo Investment Managers, marking a significant leadership development at the asset management firm. Bhargava confirmed his appointment through a LinkedIn post, announcing that he was beginning a new professional chapter as CEO of the mutual fund business.

Leadership Appointment

The appointment places Bhargava at the helm of Neo Mutual Fund, bringing his experience in equity research, portfolio management and investment strategies to the leadership position. His transition represents a move from investment management responsibilities to a broader executive role within the mutual fund industry. The announcement was shared through his professional LinkedIn account.

Nippon India Experience

Before joining Neo Mutual Fund, Bhargava served as Head of Equity Research and Senior Fund Manager at Nippon India Mutual Fund. During his tenure, he handled investment responsibilities across diversified equity portfolios and multiple investment strategies. His professional experience included managing quantitative investment approaches, solutions-oriented funds and asset allocation strategies. These responsibilities provided exposure to different investment categories and portfolio management techniques within India's asset management industry.

Investment Expertise

Bhargava's background combines equity research with fund management experience across various investment strategies. His previous responsibilities involved evaluating investment opportunities and managing portfolios designed around different financial objectives. The experience could prove relevant as he assumes leadership responsibilities at Neo Mutual Fund.

Industry Significance

The appointment comes as India's mutual fund industry continues to attract attention from investors seeking professionally managed investment products. Leadership experience in investment research and portfolio management remains important for asset management companies operating in a competitive market.

Future Responsibilities

As CEO, Bhargava will lead Neo Mutual Fund's management operations and oversee its business direction. Further details regarding the company's strategic priorities under his leadership have not been disclosed. His appointment marks the latest stage in a career spanning equity research, investment management and leadership responsibilities.

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