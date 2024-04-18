From Infosys To ICICI Securities: Check Out The List Of 19 Companies To Announce Their Q4 FY24 Earnings On April 18

Earnings Q4FY24/Representative Image |

As the fiscal year 2023-24 comes to an end, investors are keenly awaiting the release of the fourth-quarter (Q4 FY24) financial results from various Indian companies.

Today, on April 18, a total of 19 companies are set to announce their Q4 FY24 results. The January to March period, commonly referred to as Q4, plays an important role in assessing the annual performance and outlook of businesses across various sectors.

Moreover, the stock market is expected to react to these earnings announcements, with share prices of these companies likely to experience volatility based on the reported financials. Positive results may lead to upward movements in stock prices and vice versa.

List of companies releasing their Q4 results today

1. Infosys Limited

2. Bajaj Auto Limited

3. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited

4. ICICI Securities Limited

5. TV18 Broadcast Limited

6. Mastek Limited

7. Network18 Media & Investments Limited

8. Accelya Solutions India Limited

9. Advik Capital Limited

10. Eimco Elecon (India) Limited

11. Gujarat Hotels Limited

12. National Standard (India) Limited

13. Oriental Hotels Limited

14. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

15. R.S.Software India Limited

16. Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited

17. Shish Industries Limited

18. Surana Solar Limited

19. Swaraj Engines Limited

Shares

At 10:53 am IST, the stock prices were as follows: Infosys at Rs 1,417.00, marking a 0.18 per cent increase; Bajaj Auto at Rs 8,986.10, up by 0.75 per cent; HDFC Life Insurance Company at Rs 611.40, showing a 1.12 per cent rise; and ICICI Securities Ltd at Rs 713.65, with a 0.18 per cent increase.