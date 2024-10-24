From Farmhouses To Investments: What’s In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wallet? Here’s What Her ₹12 Crore Net Worth Includes!

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | X | @priyankagandhi

As Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gears up for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, she recently on October 23 disclosed her assets value of Rs 88 crore which includes her personal assets as well as those of her husband, businessman Robert Vadra in her nomination filed for the by-election. The affidavit she filed is a mandatory requirement for all election candidates in the country.

Wayanad, a small district in God's Own Country, Kerala, is set to find a new leader in the bypoll scheduled for November 13, 2024. This election holds significant importance for the Congress party, as Priyanka Gandhi’s candidacy follows her brother Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat.

Let's take a detail look into the details of her assets and investments:

Priyanka Gandhi's Net Worth Breakdown

In her nomination affidavit filed on Wednesday (October 23), the congress leader Priyanka Gandhi disclosed a net worth of Rs 12 crore which included movable and immovable assets worth Rs 4.24 crore and Rs 7.74 crore respectively.

One of the major notable assets included the farmhouse she owns in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, which is valued at Rs 5.64 crore

Car collection

In the fleet of vehicles, the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, owns a Honda CRV cars, gifted to her by her husband, Robert Vandra, which is worth Rs 8 lakh.

Investment portfolio

In her investment portfolio, the Congress leader boast a significant holding in mutual funds, with Rs 2.24 crore allocated in Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund.

As of September 30, 2024, Priyanka Gandhi holds 13,200 units of this mutual fund.

Apart of this, her financial assets further include Rs 17.38 lakh in a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account and Rs 3.6 lakh spread across bank accounts.

Other holdings

Her other notable assets include gold jewellery and a joint ownership of agricultural land in Mehrauli with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Income and Liabilities

For the fiscal year 2023-2024, she had an income of over Rs 46.39 lakh, primarily from interest and rental income.

This marks a slight decrease from her income in the previous fiscal year which was Rs 47.21 lakh.

Her total liabilities, as declared in her affidavit, stand at Rs 15.75 lakh.

Robert Vadra’s Financial Standing

Her husband, Robert Vadra, a businessmen, has declared a net worth of Rs 65.5 crore which includes Rs 37.9 crore worth of movable assets and Rs 27.64 crore in immovable assets.

Apart of this, Vadra's financial portfolio is quite diverse and has shares in companies like Infosys, Tata Power, Usha Martin, NIIT, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.