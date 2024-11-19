 From Dubai To Bhutan: Paytm Launches UPI International; Indian Travellers Can Now Use Cashless Payments Abroad -Check Details
With this new feature, users can make cashless transactions in countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal, redefining the travel experience for millions of Indians.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 06:51 PM IST



In a move to make digital payments more comfortable to Indian travellers across the nations, One 97 Communications (Paytm) has recently introduced UPI International, enabling payments at select overseas destinations.

With this new feature, users can make cashless transactions in countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal, redefining the travel experience for millions of Indians.

Simplifying cashlesss payments

With this latest development of UPI International, Paytm users can pay for shopping, dining, and local experiences with just a scan of a QR code. This feature ensures hassle-free payments wherever UPI is accepted.

Simple Setup for Payments

Activating UPI International are as follows:

Travellers can link the service to their bank account with a one-time activation. Depending on the duration of their trip, users can set the service for a period ranging from 1 to 90 days.

Once back home, the feature can be deactivated, providing added security and preventing accidental transactions.

Transparency in Currency Conversion

Furthermore, to ease financial transanstions for the travellers, Paytm also offers a real-time visibility of foreign exchange rates and bank-imposed conversion fees during each transaction.

Paytm



This features helps the users to understand the exact cost before completing a payment.

Tracking Expenses on the Go

Moreover, adding the addition features to it, the company has also introduced a UPI statement download feature, which allows users to monitor spending, making budgeting easier during and after travel.

One 97 Communications Ltd shares





The shares of the company on Tuesday at 3:30 PM IST ended the day at Rs 812.00, up by 3.58 per cent.

