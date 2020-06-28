From Coca-Cola to Ben & Jerry's: Here is why big companies are boycotting Facebook ads

Several major companies have now boycotted ads on social media. You are probably wondering what could be the reason. Here's what led to big companies boycotting ads on Facebook.

Amid the uproar over hate speech and racial injustice, Facebook had said that it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.

Separately, Facebook's stock dropped more than 8 per cent, erasing roughly USD 50 billion from its market valuation, after the European company behind brands such as Ben & Jerry's and Dove announced it would boycott Facebook ads through the end of the year over the amount of hate speech and divisive rhetoric on its platform.