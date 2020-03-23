From cash transactions to clearing cheques: How banks will provide essential services during the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak

The government has decided to put a complete lock down in 75 districts where coronavirus cases have been detected and as these places go into a lock down it is important to know that the finances are in track and managed properly during such times.

Well, during this lock down bank will offer fewer services like cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques, remittance and other government transactions from Monday.

Indian Bank's Association I(IBA) appealed to its customers and requested them to bear with them as other non-essential services may be suspended. However, ATMs across the country will be operating, it said.

Now, bank have asked about 50% of their work strength who are required to attend their job at the works place while others have been asked to work from home.

IBA also asked its bank customers to visit the branch only if its important. IBA said that most of the services are available online and customers should use mobile and net banking facilities for non-essential services.

The IBA committee has also been in talks and have discussed various options to support their customers by providing emergency credit during difficult times.

Following a high level meeting on Sunday, officials have decided to put 75 districts from where individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus under a state of near-complete lock-down.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Sunday morning with the Chief Secretaries of all the States and the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The only exceptions will be emergency services and shops selling commodities such as shops selling grocery, vegetables, milk, medicines etc.